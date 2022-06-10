Your guide to favorite summertime happenings in 2022

Summer events are back — and we’ve rounded up a list of community favorites to place on your calendar.

Lynnwood

Rotary Challenge Race

Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Lynnwood Elementary School

The free event features gravity car races that allow kids with developmental disabilities to be the co-driver and experience a soap box derby-type race while riding in a car safely piloted by a typically developing peer driver. Two cars at a time will race down the course to the finish line and each child has the opportunity to race multiple times. Lunch is provided and there is an awards ceremony after the races.

Riders must be age 5 or older and weigh under 130 pounds. Registration is required to ensure that participants receive a t-shirt, medal, lunch and other free items. The event will also feature a free raffle, resource fair and other activities. In addition, printable event photos will be made available online. More information can be viewed here.

History and Heritage Days

Three Saturdays in the summer — June 11, July 9 and Aug. 13 — from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Heritage Park

Free public tours of Interurban Car No. 55 from the historical Seattle-Everett interurban trolley line will be available during the event. In addition, all of the park’s historical buildings including the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, Northwest Veterans Museum and the Wickers Building will also be open for visitors. More information can be viewed here.

Meet Me at the Park

On three Tuesdays in July from 6:30-8 p.m.

North Lynnwood Park July 12, Meadowdale Park July 19 and Daleway Park July 26

Local non-profit agencies will be on hand to provide information about their no-cost or low-cost services, resources and programs for residents and their families. The free community event also includes safe activities for kids, prizes and giveaways. More information can be viewed here.

Shakespeare in the Park

July 13-14 from 7-9 p.m. at the Lynndale Park Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 13 features a performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Thursday, July 14 is Cymbelina. Both performances are presented by Wooden O Productions and the cost is a suggested donation of $5. More information can be viewed here.

Shakespeare in the Park

Thursday, July 28 from 7-9 p.m. at the Lynndale Park Amphitheatre

The performance of Pericles is presented by GreenStage and the cost is a suggested donation of $5. More information can be viewed here.

LETI Expo

Saturday, July 30 from 12-6 p.m. at Edmonds College Fields

The free annual expo celebrates Latino culture with entertainment, resource booths and activities. More information can be viewed here.

National Night Out

Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 5:30-9 p.m. at locations across Lynnwood

During the annual National Night Out celebration residents turn on their porch lights, lock their doors and go out to meet their neighbors in order to strengthen neighborhood spirit and heighten crime prevention efforts. The Lynnwood Police Department, in partnership with community organizations and other city departments, encourages residents to organize a neighborhood event to bring community members together in a safe and meaningful way. Registration and more information can be viewed here.

Shakespeare in the Park

Thursday, Aug. 4 from 7-9 p.m. at the Lynndale Park Amphitheatre

The performance of Henry V is presented by GreenStage and the cost is a suggested donation of $5. More information can be viewed here.

Sandlot Cinema

Thursdays, Aug. 11 and 18 from 5-10 p.m. at the Lynndale Park Ballfield

The two free events have activities beginning at 5 p.m. along with an outdoor movie showing that starts at dusk. The Aug. 11 feature is Encanto and the Aug. 18 one is A League of Their Own. It’s recommended that participants bring blankets and chairs. More information can be viewed here.

Fair on 44th

Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. along 44th Avenue West

The free community health and safety block party takes place on 44th Avenue West in front of the Civic Campus. City of Lynnwood staff and community partners provide vehicle tours, along with a variety of demonstrations, activities and games. A section of the roadway from 188th Street Southwest to 194th Street Southwest is closed during the event that also includes food vendors on site. More information can be viewed here.

Mountlake Terrace

July 3 Fireworks Show

Sunday, July 3 at 6 p.m. in Ballinger Park

The event includes a DJ and food trucks culminating with a fireworks display over Lake Ballinger that will begin when darkness falls at approximately 10 p.m. No onsite parking will be available, so walking, biking and rideshares are strongly encouraged. There will be limited parking available at the clubhouse parking area for people with disabilities. More information can be viewed here.

Tour de Terrace

July 22-24 at the Evergreen Playfield Complex

The three-day Seafair-sanctioned summer festival includes a Friday parade with Seafair pirates and clowns, live music from nine different bands and artists, a beer garden, carnival, fireworks show, street fair with vendor booths, classic car show, 5K fun run/walk and pancake breakfast.

Friday’s parade kicks off at 6:45 p.m. Its route will begin at 234th Street Southwest and travel northbound along 56th Avenue West before ending at the Evergreen Playfield Complex located at 222nd Street Southwest. More information can be viewed here.

National Night Out

Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Evergreen Playfield Complex

The community safety event includes music, bouncy houses, a balloon artist, a caricature artist, free food and public safety-oriented activities. More information can be viewed here.

Arts of the Terrace

Sept. 24-Oct. 1 at the Mountlake Terrace Library

The juried art show features a variety of submissions including paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, photography, 3-D works and artisan works. As a juried art show, artists compete for more than $5,000 in cash awards and art merchandise. More information can be viewed here.

Brier

Music in the Park

Wednesday, July 13 at 5 p.m. in Brier Park

National Night Out

Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 6-9 p.m. in Brier Park

The community safety event, sponsored by the Brier Police Department, will include a car show, bouncy house, information booths and food.

KidScare

Friday, Aug. 5 at 11 a.m. in Brier Park

The children and families event, presented by the Brier Library, will include crafts, games, cookies, juice and a special visit from a SeaScare pirate. Kids will work on special projects with a SeaScare theme to walk with library staff in the following week’s parade. Registration and more information can be viewed here.

SeaScare and Brier Realty Porch Light Parade

Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. along Brier Road

The parade theme is scary sea creatures, octopi, pirates, boats, and nautical or any sea-related idea. The event will feature a variety of participants including local classic cars, race cars, a couple of bands including the Kenmore and District Pipe Band, a free Brier Salmon Derby sponsored by the Fish Market at QFC with a drawing after the parade, a pie eating contest for 20 youths ages 5-14, a book sale, food drive and also live music from The Urban Renewal Project.

The parade will include prizes and its route will begin at 232nd Street Southwest, just north of the Brier Library, and travel southbound along Brier Road before ending at 238th Street Southwest. Registration and more information can be viewed here.

Edmonds

Edmonds Arts Festival

June 17-19 at the Frances Anderson Center

The free three-day festival includes more than 160 art booths located in the outdoor field by the Frances Anderson Center, a juried fine artworks gallery and art from local students will be displayed at the center itself. The festival is also hosting an Edmonds Invitational show and art demonstrations located on the Edmonds Plaza. In addition, the event will have more than 20 food and drink vendors located throughout the festival grounds along with activities for kids, performing arts and live music from a variety of different bands and artists. More information can be viewed here.

Preview of the Edmonds Art Studio Tour

June 17-19 in the Edmonds Plaza Room above the Edmonds Library

More than 20 of the artists selected to participate in the annual fall Edmonds Art Studio Tour will be on hand to sell their work and set up demonstrations of their creative process. In addition to being available for sales during the festival weekend, their work can also be purchased during the Wednesday, June 15 Celebrate Art Party hosted by the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation. More information about the preview of the tour can be viewed here.

Juneteenth Festival of Freedom

Sunday, June 19 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Esperance Park

Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL) is hosting — along with regional partners from South Snohomish and North King counties — a Juneteenth Kind of Father’s Day Picnic. The Juneteenth Festival of Freedom celebration is a festival of music, storytelling, arts and crafts for children and free food for picnicking fun.

Juneteenth – also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day – marks the day when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 and informed the last enslaved outpost of African Americans slaves in the Confederate South that they were no longer under bondage. Snohomish County-operated Esperance Park is located at 7830 222nd St. S.W., Edmonds.

Edmonds Summer Wine Walk

Saturday, June 25 from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Edmonds

More than 14 downtown businesses will be featuring wine tastings from Pacific Northwest boutique wineries. Tickets are $30 plus fees online and, if available, $40 at the door – although organizers note that the event typically sells out every year. Proceeds benefit Art Walk Edmonds, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting local arts. More information can be viewed here.

Summer Concert Series

Sunday, June 26 through Thursday, Aug. 25 in City Park, Hickman Park and Hazel Miller Plaza

Admission is free to all 20 performances in the outdoor concert series that features a variety of different musical genres, bands and artists. Performances in City Park and Hickman Park are typically on Sundays from 3-4 p.m. with some exceptions that are scheduled to last longer. Performances at Hazel Miller Plaza take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays in July and August from 4:30-6 p.m. More information can be viewed here.

Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July parades and fun runs

Enjoy Edmonds Kind of 4th of July traditions: the Baby Brackett 1K and Beat Brackett 5K and both the children’s parade and main parade.

Baby Brackett IK: This race is perfect for folks who prefer a more leisurely start to the holiday and families with small children who can’t go the full 5K distance. The race starts at 7:50 a.m. at Edmonds City Park.

Beat Brackett 5K: The 5K winds through the scenic Town of Woodway. Often attracting over 750 runners, it’s the perfect athletic kickoff to a full day of An Edmonds Kind of 4th excitement. Race starts at 8 a.m. at Edmonds City Park. Children’s Parade: Free to participate. Just show up at Children’s Parade Registration (Ace Hardware parking lot) between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Main Parade: Starts a noon in downtown Edmonds. Learn more here.

Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour

Sunday, July 17 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at locations across Edmonds

The garden tour features a collection of eight curated private gardens of different styles that are located throughout Edmonds. Participants can wander through each garden while accompanied by music performed by local professional musicians and enjoy art being created at each venue by celebrated local artists. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the tour – if there any remaining as supplies are limited. More information can be viewed here.

Edmonds Summer Wine Walk

Saturday, Aug. 6 from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Edmonds

More than 14 downtown businesses will be featuring wine tastings from Pacific Northwest boutique wineries and there will also be a professional photo booth. Tickets are $30 plus fees online and, if available, $40 at the door – although organizers note that the event typically sells out every year. Proceeds benefit Art Walk Edmonds, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting local arts. More information can be viewed here.

Taste Edmonds

Aug. 19-21 in downtown Edmonds

The annual event features food vendors, a beer and wine garden, three stages of live music, vendor booths, a kids area that includes activities, rides and entertainment, a cornhole tournament, classic car show and more. The event will have an entrance fee for people ages 5 and up. More information can be viewed here.

Puget Sound Bird Fest

Sept. 10-11

The festival is a celebration of birds and nature that is held each fall in Edmonds. The weekend-long event typically features presentations by local experts, field activities such as guided walks of area spots for birding, exhibits, workshops, demonstrations and vendors along with educational activities for kids. Many of the event’s activities are free although some will require a nominal fee and advance registration. In addition, entries are being accepted through Aug. 20 for the photo contest held in conjunction with the festival. More information can be viewed here.

Edmonds Classic Car Show

Sunday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in downtown Edmonds

More than 250 classic cars and motorcycles fill the streets in downtown Edmonds for the event that also includes a DJ, two musical performances and vendors. Admission is free and people can vote for their favorite classic vehicles – although each vote costs $1 with all money benefiting the Edmonds 4th of July celebration and fireworks. More information can be viewed here.

Edmonds Art Studio Tour

Sept. 17-18 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. throughout the Edmonds area

The annual free, self-guided tour allows people to visit 23 private studios displaying the work of 41 local artists throughout the Edmonds area. Participants can purchase finished work, see new art being created, or just visit and ask questions. More information including a map of the tour can be viewed here.

Edmonds Oktoberfest

Sept. 23-24 at the Frances Anderson Center playfields

The family-friendly festival includes a beer garden, live music, food trucks, activities and games for kids, pet parade, and 5k fun run/walk. The beer garden is open to people ages 21 and over and admission is free. All other festival events are open to all ages. More information can be viewed here.

— By Nathan Blackwell