You’re invited to decorate a bra Sept. 27 for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The City of Lynnwood Arts Commission invites you to the Lynnwood Library on Saturday, Sept. 27 to help decorate a bra for an art exhibit. Bring your “Bra-dazzling” friends and use city supplies to create uniquely decorated bras that will exhibit at Lynnwood City Hall during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Drop-in anytime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Organizers are also looking for donations. Contact Fred Wong if you have the following: Bras of any size, beads, fake jewelry, fake fruit, fake greenery, fake flowers, gems, bric-a-brac, fabric, colorful patterned fabric scraps, yarn, old game pieces, large puzzle pieces, lace, ribbon, scrabble pieces, small toys that fit in your hand, dice, dominoes, Mardi Gras necklaces, foam stickers, needles and threads, small safety pins, buttons, pipe cleaners, black clothes hangers, hot glue sticks (Dual temps, 4″ long x 0.27″ diameter), power strips, and anything else you might want to get rid of for this art project.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.