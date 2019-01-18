Your kitchen: Likely the most important room in your house

1 of 6

Your kitchen is most likely the most important room in your house: where the kids do their homework, where your friends come for coffee, where you pay your bills and — for most of us — where we cook our meals.

It’s also the first thing that home shoppers look at, and that’s why the experts on the National Association of Home Builders’ Design Committee pay close attention to color, pattern, lighting and appliance trends.

Here’s what these experts are seeing as they look to the kitchen of 2019:

Open floor plans

The kitchen as a gathering place is here to stay, say these designers. And as islands get bigger, some are swapping the kitchen table and “command center” desk for a comfy armchair or two where you can sit and scroll through your tablet or phone while you enjoy a cup of tea.

Storage remains very important, and the clean lines of today’s kitchen design — fewer knickknacks and less clutter on the countertops — mean more home owners are asking for bigger mud rooms with ample shelves for everything from canned goods to vases.

Technology

The “smart home” is becoming more evident in today’s kitchen. Just as thermostats and security devices can be controlled via a smart phone, so too can ovens, refrigerators and other appliances. This trend, designers say, is only growing.

And that oven? It’s still likely to be stainless steel, but in a blackstainless steel, which is now among the most popular colors of kitchen appliances. Other popular shades include deep jewel colors, especially navy blue, in high-end ovens.

Counters and Cabinets

Granite countertops remain a classic choice for the traditionalist, but there are plenty of new options to choose from. Quartz countertops have improved remarkably since they were first introduced — coming in larger slabs so having a seam between countertop pieces is less likely. When it comes to cabinets, top designers are saying that intricate designs and fancy knobs are very “last century.” Think flat panels and clean lines, with a focus on maximizing storage.

And as more families use their kitchen as a hub for entertaining, the “beverage center” is coming into its own this year. Having a cabinet and countertop section with a sink, icemaker and mini-fridge lets your guests pour their own drinks or hungry children get their own snacks without congesting the other areas of the kitchen.

