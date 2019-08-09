You’re invited: History and Heritage Days Aug. 10 at Heritage Park

Heritage Park (Photo courtesy the City of Lynnwood)

The last History and Heritage Day for the summer will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 at Heritage Park, located at 19921 Poplar Way.

Presented by Lynnwood’s History and Heritage Board, the event offers fun for all ages while learning about Lynnwood’s history.

The event is free and includes:

For more information about the History and Heritage Board, visit the board’s City of Lynnwood’s web page.

