You’re invited: History and Heritage Days Aug. 10 at Heritage Park

The last History and Heritage Day for the summer will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 at Heritage Park, located at 19921 Poplar Way.
Presented by Lynnwood’s History and Heritage Board, the event offers fun for all ages while learning about Lynnwood’s history.
The event is free and includes:
- NEW: LEGO play areas, and LEGO artist Dan Parker.
- Tour of the Trolley (Interurban Car 55)
- Free takeaways: conductor’s badge, LEGO trolley, airplane
- Lynnwood Rocks
- Visit the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association and Museum
- Visit the Sno-Isle Genealogy Library and the NW Veterans Museum
For more information about the History and Heritage Board, visit the board’s City of Lynnwood’s web page.