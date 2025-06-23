You’re invited to My Neighborhood News Network annual meeting June 28

Readers are invited to the My Neighborhood News Network annual meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 28 in the Edmonds Library meeting room, 650 Main St., Edmonds.

The meeting is scheduled to last 45 minutes and all are welcome to attend. It’s a chance for attendees to meet the MNNN board of directors and ask questions. There will also be a brief report from President and CEO Teresa Wippel on 2024 accomplishments, along with future goals.

“It’s been two years since we announced our conversion to a nonprofit newsroom, supported by the community,” Wippel said. “We look forward to seeing everyone at this informal event and hearing from our readers.”