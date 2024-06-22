You’re invited to share your ideas June 26 for new College Place Elementary and Middle Schools

Now that voters have approved an Edmonds School District bond measure that includes replacing College Place Elementary and Middle Schools, the district is hosting a community meeting from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 to gather the public’s ideas regarding site planning, building layout and project timelines.

The meeting will be in the College Place Middle School Commons, 7501 208th St. S.W., Lynnwood. It will include school district personnel, the design team, an architect, a traffic engineer and other specialized consultants.

If you are unable to attend, contact Laura Bowers at bowersl@edmonds.wednet.edu with questions, comments or concerns.