Youth Book Café at Lynnwood Library July 28

The Lynnwood Library is hosting a Youth Book Café this Thursday, July 28, during which kids can talk with staff and other kids about books, eat snacks and participate in activities.

The event has been sponsored by an anonymous donor, so every participant under the age of 18 can take home two books of their choosing to help build their at-home libraries. Kids can also bring books in good condition from home to trade in for new books to take home with them.

The book café will run from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W.