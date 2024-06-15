Youth invited to read with Sno-Isle Libraries this summer

Kids and teens are invited to dive into a world of sizzling summer reads and events with Sno-Isle Libraries’ annual Summer Reading program.

Kids and teens who read for 10 hours by Sept. 4 will get a free book. All reading counts, including being read to or listening to an audiobook.

This year’s Summer Reading theme is “Adventure Begins at Your Library.” Youth are invited to browse curated booklists or connect with library staff for personalized reading recommendations. Visit your local library to create art, participate in scavenger hunts, join fun events, and more.

In 2023, Sno-Isle Libraries celebrated 6,477 Summer Reading finishers representing more than 2.4 million minutes read and a 95% school participation rate. Over 1,800 books were delivered to kids and teens enrolled at 15 Boys and Girls Clubs. The Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation and Friends of the Library groups provide the prize books.

“Reading or being read to during the summer months has so many positive benefits,” said Jennifer Sullivan, student success coordinator at Sno-Isle Libraries. “Our library staff are ready to help every child or teen experience the joy of reading.”

Reading over the summer helps students maintain and improve upon reading skills gained during the school year, the library system said in a press release announcing the program.

Participants can visit any of Sno-Isle Libraries’ 23 locations, the bookmobile, or visit snoisle.org/summer-reading to start reading with Sno-Isle Libraries.