Youth ride free on Washington State Ferries starting Oct. 1

Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, youth 18 and younger will board Washington State Ferries for free as a result of this year’s Move Ahead Washington transportation package. The law directs transit agencies to provide free fares for passengers 18 and under across the state.

The legislation applies only to youth riding as a passenger in a vehicle and those walking onto a state ferry. It does not include teenagers behind the wheel of a motor vehicle. Drivers under 19 years old will continue to pay the adult vehicle and driver fare.

Because of this change, youth tickets are no longer available at self-serve kiosks and online. However, youth walking onto a ferry will still need a ticket or a valid ORCA card to board at terminals where one is currently needed. Terminal employees at the ticket booth can issue the free-fare youth tickets, which will be valid for two hours.