Youthworks by Workforce Snohomish connects young adults to employers, internships

Workforce Snohomish unveiled Youthworks this week.

Youthworks is a free online resource designed to connect teens and young adults (ages 16 to 24) to employment, internships and mentorships with businesses eager to tap into the pool of next-generation talent.

Though the website, businesses are able to post job openings, as well as internship and mentorship opportunities immediately. Workforce Snohomish and its youth-focused partners will continue to promote the website to youth and young adults to expand the pool of job and internship candidates.

Snohomish County has one of the lowest unemployment rates in its history, according to Workforce Snohomish.

“We understand employers are finding it increasingly difficult to fill open positions,” said CEO Erin Monroe in a press release. “Youthworks is an innovative approach to connect available workers with the businesses who need them.”

Youthworks is a collaboration between Workforce Snohomish, Snohomish STEM, Economic Alliance Snohomish County, Everett Community College, Cocoon House and WorkSource.

Visit http://www.snocoyouthworks.org to learn more or to search for your next great employee. More information is also available at this link.