YWCA Pathways for Women shelter needs donations of household items

Lynnwood’s YWCA Pathways for Women emergency shelter is seeking donations of household items.
Requested donations include:
-
Sheets — twin and full (fitted and flat). Can be gently used.
-
Towels — bath size. Can be gently used.
-
Towels — hand size. Can be gently used.
-
Deodorants
-
Dish soap
-
Dish cleaning brushes. Can be gently used.
-
Mops
-
Laundry soap
-
Bleach
Drop off items at the shelter, located at 6027 208th St. S.W., Lynnwood, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.