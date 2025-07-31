YWCA Pathways for Women shelter needs donations of household items

3 hours ago 9
Towels are among the items needed by the YWCA emergency shelter. (Photo courtesy Pixabay)

Lynnwood’s YWCA Pathways for Women emergency shelter is seeking donations of household items.

Requested donations include:

Drop off items at the shelter, located at 6027 208th St. S.W., Lynnwood, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME