YWCA Pathways for Women shelter seeking donations of household items

The YWCA Pathways for Women shelter in Lynnwood is seeking donations of household cleaning products and gently used bedding, especially twin/full sheets.

These donations allow the shelter to ensure funds can be used to directly support clients. Also needed are other household items such as can openers, pots and pans, silverware, potholders, oven cookware, glasses, kitchen utensils, throw rugs (non-slip) along with full size bottles of shampoo and lotion, bleach, laundry soap, and dish washing sponges and brushes. Gas cards are always appreciated as well.

Donations can be taken to the shelter on weekdays at 6027 208th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. Call 425-774-9843 for more information.