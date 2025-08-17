YWCA Pathways for Women shelter seeking non-perishable food donations

Lynnwood’s YWCA Pathways for Women emergency shelter is seeking donations of the following non-perishable food supplies:
- Cereal
- Peanut sutter
- Pasta sauce
- Mayonnaise
- Mustard
- Ketchup
- Pancake mix
- Pancake syrup
- Dry milk
- Mashed potatoes
- Crackers
- Corn
- Mixed vegetables
- Beef stew
- Chicken
- Beef
- Salsa
- Spaghetti
- Rice
Drop off items at the shelter, located at 6027 208th St. S.W., Lynnwood, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
