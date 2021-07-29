YWCA Seattle King Snohomish bringing Stacey Abrams to annual luncheon Sept. 14

This Sept. 14, YWCA Seattle King Snohomish is featuring keynote speaker Stacey Abrams at its second virtual Inspire Luncheon, a fundraiser to support women and girls through YWCA programs.

Abrams made history in 2018 when she became the first Black female gubernatorial nominee for a major party in any state. She followed that up with leading the 2020 fight for voting rights in Georgia and across the country. This year, Abrams received the NAACP’s first-ever Social Justice Impact award. In addition, she has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for her work to promote civil rights and voter engagement during the 2020 elections in Georgia.

The YWCA’s Inspire Luncheon recognizes and celebrates women shaping their communities. The program will feature the personal story of a YWCA program participant, highlights of YWCA’s frontline services throughout the pandemic, and a moderated conversation with Stacey Abrams.

Attendees from across the U.S. can join the luncheon, which runs from 12:30-1:30 p.m. A link to the virtual event will be shared after registration.

Register for this event on YWCA’s website or call 206-461-4440. Individual tickets range from $10 – $150.